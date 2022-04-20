We strongly condemn the attack carried out on 8 May by the supporters of the terrorist organization against the "23rd April International Children's Festival" in Basel, Switzerland.

The fact that a terrorist organization and its sympathizers have degraded to target a children's festival in the heart of Europe has once again showed the ugly face of the terrorist organization to the international public.

We wish a quick recovery to our citizens who were injured because of the attack and expect the perpetrators of this heinous act to be rapidly brought to justice and receive the punishment that they deserve.