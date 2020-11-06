It is concerning that Israel's policies of oppression and violence against the Palestinian people increasingly continue during Ramadan.

The Israeli Government obstructs the Palestinian people's freedom of worship during Ramadan by imposing restrictions over the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It continues to expand its illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. By taking no measure to stop the acts of violence by the Israeli settlers against the Palestinian people, the Israeli government has in fact been encouraging these attacks.

It is seen that the Israeli government is also trying to hinder the process of Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem and has detained a number of Palestinians for arbitrary reasons in order to impede the elections in the West Bank.

Last night's air strikes conducted on Gaza by Israeli combat aircraft constitute the latest example of the policies of aggression of the Israeli government.

Israel has to halt its policies of aggression that undermine peace and stability in the region.