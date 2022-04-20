H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a visit to United Kingdom on the occasion of the 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 21-22 June 2023 in London.

2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference, to be held jointly by the UK and Ukraine, is a continuation of the cycle of annual events with the last one conducted jointly with Switzerland in Lugano. The Ukraine Recovery Conferences are dedicated to Ukraine's development and reconstruction after the end of the war.

Minister Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the conference.