Israel’s killing of more than 30 civilians in Gaza and its targeting of health facilities, immediately after an agreement was reached on a roadmap intended to advance the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, has once again demonstrated that the Netanyahu government has no genuine intention of pursuing peace with the Palestinian people.

The actions of Netanyahu reveal a singular objective: to displace Palestinians from their homeland and to obstruct any effort aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region. In pursuit of this aim, Netanyahu continues to take steps that destabilize the already fragile regional balance and undermine the initiatives of mediating countries, particularly the USA.

It has now become imperative for the international community to adopt a more determined, consistent, and firm stance against Netanyahu's expansionist and militarist mindset, which seeks to turn the entire Middle East into a zone of perpetual conflict.

We call on all countries that support peace and prosperity for our region and for Palestine to act with a shared sense of responsibility and to uphold international law and humanitarian values.