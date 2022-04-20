Special Representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, respectively, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan held their third meeting today in Vienna.

The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. In this sense, they had sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction.

They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.