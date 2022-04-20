The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee (WHC) decided at its 48th Session, held in Busan, the Republic of Korea, that Türkiye will host the 49th Session of the WHC in 2027.

The 49th Session of the Committee is scheduled to be held in İstanbul from 27 June to 7 July 2027.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to international cooperation for the conservation of cultural and natural properties recognised as the common heritage of humanity.