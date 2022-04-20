We condemn the Israeli authorities' increased illegal settlement activities and the announced plans for the construction of 4,500 new illegal settlement units in at least 19 localities of the West Bank.

These steps taken by the Israeli Government, which seriously damage the ground of permanent peace and are completely against international law and established UN parameters, are unacceptable.

Türkiye will continue to support the efforts towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.