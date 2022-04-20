We are deeply saddened by the news that blasts targeting two separate vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Afghanistan today (28 April) have claimed many lives and left many people injured.

We strongly condemn these inhuman terrorist attacks which have recently intensified, and expect their perpetrators to be held accountable before law and all necessary measures to be taken to prevent their reccurence.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to their families as well as to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.