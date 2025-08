H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format, which will be held under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York on 16-17 July 2025.

During the meeting, an exchange of views will take place concerning developments in the six cooperation areas that were agreed upon between the two sides on the Island at the meeting held last March in Geneva in a similar format.