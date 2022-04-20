We welcome the 14th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti on 12 June 2023.

We extend our congratulations to friendly and brotherly Djibouti’s President H.E. Ismael Omar Guelleh, for taking over the Chairmanship of IGAD from Sudan. We also congratulate Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Executive Secretary, for renewal of his term. We welcome the return of Eritrea to IGAD. We also express our support to the efforts led by the IGAD Quartet, assigned for the resolution of conflict in Sudan through dialogue.

As an IGAD Partners Forum member, we will further our cooperation with IGAD which plays an effective role in the Horn of Africa for peace, stability and sustainable economic development.