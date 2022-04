We are deeply saddened to learn that 21 people lost their lives as a result of events occurred on 26th of April following a funeral in the city of Gondar in Ethiopia, during which some mosques have also been targeted.

We condemn these attacks, perpetrated during the holy month of Ramadan.

We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to their relatives. We believe that the judicial procedure will be carried out meticulously by the Ethiopian authorities.