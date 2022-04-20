We condemn in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli minister, accompanied by a group of extremists and under the protection of Israeli security forces.

We reiterate that it is the shared responsibility of the international community to prevent the Netanyahu government's provocative acts and attempts to create faits accomplis that violate the historical and legal status of the holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.