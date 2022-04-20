The Israeli Foreign Minister is trying to hide Israel's crimes against the Palestinians behind a series of lies, slander and disrespect.

Israel's dirty propaganda targeting Türkiye and President Erdoğan, and psychological operation attempts will not bear fruit.

The members of the Netanyahu Government, who have killed nearly forty thousand Palestinians in Gaza and are now trying to start a regional war in order to stay in power, will be tried in international courts and held accountable for their crimes.

Türkiye will continue to speak the truth and defend the right of the Palestinian people to live in justice and peace.