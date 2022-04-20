We are very pleased that the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation has been celebrated with extraordinary enthusiasm.

The Operation, carried out by Türkiye in accordance with its rights and obligations under international agreements, brought peace to the entire island. Those who arbitrarily interpret the history of events on the island and international law should accept this fact.

The Turkish Cypriot people, who have been able to maintain their existence on the island despite the persecution and oppression they have suffered in the past, still maintain their determination for peace and justice, although they continue to face unjust restrictions. The Turkish Cypriot people will look to the future with confidence under the effective guarantee of Türkiye.

A just and lasting solution on the island is only possible with the acceptance of the equal status of the Turkish Cypriots and the existence of two peoples and two states on the island.

As in the past, we will continue to defend the cause of the Turkish Cypriot people and fulfill our historical duties.