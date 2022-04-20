In its Advisory Opinion issued today (19 July), the International Court of Justice has legally confirmed that Israel pursues a policy of occupation and persecution against the Palestinian people.

According to the opinion, Israel should immediately end its presence in the Palestinian territories and make reparation for the damage it has caused.

The international community is obliged to take a firm and resolute stance to put an end to Israel's illegal practices. Türkiye has supported the process at the International Court of Justice by providing written and oral contributions to the advisory opinion. We will continue our efforts to ensure that the crimes committed against the Palestinians, including the current genocidal acts against the people of Gaza, do not go unpunished.