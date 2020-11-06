We strongly condemn the immoral statements of the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Miltiadis Varvitsiodis, during a television interview about our country and our President. These statements are not compatible with political and diplomatic customs.

We think it is intentional that the Greek authorities are persistently continuing their provocative and escalating statements and actions against our country and putting the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Varvitsiodis forward for that purpose, in a time when we are taking new steps in order to sustain the dialogue between our countries, which was revived thanks to Turkey’s efforts.

We invite the Greek political leadership to act responsibly, with prudence and sincerity in their statements regarding Turkey so that the dialogue channels between the two countries function again.