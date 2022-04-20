The Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, signed at Montreux on 20 July 1936, affirming Türkiye’s sovereignty over the Turkish Straits, which are its internal waters, has been implemented by Türkiye with impartiality, transparency, and diligence for 90 years.

The Convention, one of the principal guarantees of peace, security, and stability in the Black Sea, has consistently maintained its validity and proven its value in times of both peace and war.

Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention with the same resolve as it has done to date.