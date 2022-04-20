Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 140, 20 July 2026, Regarding the 90th Anniversary of the Signing of the Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits
No: 140, 20 July 2026, Regarding the 90th Anniversary of the Signing of the Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits

The Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, signed at Montreux on 20 July 1936, affirming Türkiye’s sovereignty over the Turkish Straits, which are its internal waters, has been implemented by Türkiye with impartiality, transparency, and diligence for 90 years.

The Convention, one of the principal guarantees of peace, security, and stability in the Black Sea, has consistently maintained its validity and proven its value in times of both peace and war.

Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention with the same resolve as it has done to date.