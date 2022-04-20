We condemn the provocation carried out by the Israeli Minister of National Security against the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli security forces.

Israel should stop such actions, which further increase tensions in the region.

In addition to this raid, the adoption by the Israeli Parliament of a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian State is another indication of Israel's disregard for international law and agreements. This resolution is null and void.

The establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law.