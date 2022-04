H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will pay a visit to Bulgaria on 25-27 April 2022 to join the forum entitled "The EU Meets the Balkans" to be held in Sofia.

On the occasion of his visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also exchange views with his interlocutors on bilateral relations, EU affairs and current regional and international issues.