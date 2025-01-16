We condemn the decision announced yesterday (15 January) by the USA, designating the Greek Cypriot Administration as an eligible country for arms sales and military training.

We share the views expressed in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue.

We consider this decision, which will increase armament activities on the Island, a grave mistake. Given that our region is going through an extremely critical period, all relevant parties should refrain from provocative steps and act with common sense.

We expect the incoming U.S. administration, which will take office shortly, to reverse this misguided step taken by the outgoing President.

As a Motherland and Guarantor State, Türkiye will continue to support the TRNC's efforts to enhance its defense and deterrence capabilities.