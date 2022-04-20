We follow the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability.

We call on all sides to avoid violence and not to take actions that will escalate tensions.

We appreciate KFOR's constructive role in keeping things from escalating. We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents.

The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process.