We categorically reject the statement made today (7 July) by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which constitutes an interference in the ongoing judicial processes in our country.

Türkiye, as a state governed by the rule of law, guarantees fair and impartial judicial proceedings for all its citizens. The legal actions in question are being conducted by independent judicial bodies in accordance with our Constitution and national legislation.

Considering that the leader of France’s main opposition party has been sentenced to imprisonment by court decision, consequently being rendered ineligible to stand for election, and that judicial proceedings concerning certain mayors remain ongoing, the aforementioned statement clearly reflects a double standard.

We advise France to respect Türkiye’s domestic legal system and judicial independence, refrain from politically motivated statements regarding other countries, and instead focus on addressing its own internal matters.