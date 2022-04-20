We are deeply saddened to learn that 6 people lost their lives in the terrorist attack perpetrated at a restaurant as people were breaking their Ramadan fast yesterday (22 April) and that 4 children were injured in the terrorist attack on the Mogadishu Somalia-Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital today (23 April). 4 injured children are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital.

We condemn these inhuman terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms.

We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will resolutely continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.