We commemorate with respect our five citizens who lost their lives as a result of the arson attack carried out by a group of racists in Solingen, Germany, on 29 May 1993, on the 30th anniversary of the vile attack. We wish Allah’s mercy upon them.

H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend commemoration ceremonies which will be held in Solingen today (29 May 2023), on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the said attack.

On this occasion, we remember with respect all our citizens who lost their lives because of racist and xenophobic attacks as well as recently deceased Ms. Mevlüde Genç, who showed an exemplary stance with her calls for restraint, despite losing her family members in the Solingen attack.

We observe with concern that racism, xenophobia and hatred against Islam keep rising although thirty years passed since the Solingen tragedy.

We emphasize once again that we should fight together against xenophobia, racism and hatred against Islam to prevent all kinds of discrimination and to ensure that these kind of tragedies will not happen again.

Türkiye will decisively maintain its fight at all levels and in every field against this hostile mentality which poses a threat not only to a certain society but also to the whole humanity.