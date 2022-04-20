H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to Niger on 17 July 2024, together with H.E. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, H.E. İbrahim Kalın, Director of MIT, Mr. Haluk Görgün, Secretary of Defence Industries, and Mr. Özgür Volkan Ağar, Deputy Minister of Trade.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.