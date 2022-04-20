We have received the news with deep sorrow that an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred in Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has resulted in loss of one life and property damage according to initial reports.

We share the sorrow of the friendly and brotherly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and extend our condolences and recovery wishes.

Aware of the importance of international cooperation in time of disasters, we expressed our readiness to provide every kind of assistance to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Türkiye will continue to always be on the side of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.