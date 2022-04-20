We condemn the terrorist attack against the Ugandan Peacekeeping Forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) stationed in Buulo Mareer region of Somalia.

We express regret for the passing away of ATMIS personnel who lost their lives while serving for peace and security of the Somalia people. We extend our condolences to their relatives as well as to the friendly peoples of Uganda and Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in the fight against terrorism.