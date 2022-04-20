The draft law approving the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was signed with Ukraine on 3 February 2022, was adopted yesterday (July 14) at the Plenary Session of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The entry into force of the Agreement, the approval process of which has already been completed in Türkiye, will mark a significant milestone in the strategic partnership that we established with Ukraine in 2011, further strengthening our commercial and economic ties and expanding opportunities for cooperation in the field of investment.

This development serves as one of the most concrete indicators that our bilateral relations with Ukraine are advancing steadily across all areas, despite the challenging conditions caused by the war.