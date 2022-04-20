Our African Partnership Policy enjoys an important place in Türkiye’s multidimensional, enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy. In this context, improving our cooperation with regional organizations in the African Continent is among our priorities.

As of May 2023, Türkiye joined the Group of Friends and Special Representatives of the International Conference On The Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an organization composed of 12 member states in the Great Lakes Region in Sub-Saharan Africa, which plays an important role in establishing stability, prosperity and security.

Our accession in the aforementioned Group aims to bring in a new dimension to our African Partnership Policy and to our cooperation with the Great Lakes Region, to establish close relations with the ICGLR and to support the activities of the organization. On this occasion, we emphasize once again that Türkiye will continue to support efforts towards strengthening its ties and cooperation with the African Continent in all dimensions.