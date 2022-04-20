We strongly condemn the storming of Al-Haram Al-Sharif on 21 May by the Israeli Minister of National Security under the protection of Israeli security forces in clear breach of the international law.

It is in no way acceptable that Israeli Government members challenge the historical status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif in this manner and commit inflammatory and fascistic actions.

We call on the Israeli Government once again to act responsibly, and to put an end to all kinds of provocative actions violating the historical status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif that is based on the international law.