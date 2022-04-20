Israel's attack on Palestinians sheltering in al-Mawasi, designated by Israel as a "safe zone" in the city of Khan Younis, and the massacre of dozens of civilians is a phase in the Netanyahu Government's efforts to completely annihilate the Palestinians.

While Israel is expected to reciprocate Hamas' positive response to the ceasefire, its preference for bloodshed proves once again that the Netanyahu Government is trying to prevent the negotiation of a lasting ceasefire.

The countries that support Israel must put an end to this barbarity.