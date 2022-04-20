We welcome the convening of the inaugural session of the People's Assembly of Syria today (12 July) and consider it an important step toward advancing the political process in line with the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Syrian people as well as establishing popular sovereignty.

We believe that the People's Assembly, which brings together various segments of Syrian society, will make valuable contributions to the efforts to establish stability, security, and prosperity in the country through inclusive governance, and will effectively perform its legislative function which will shape the future of the country.

We will continue to support the Syrian people in their pursuit of a prosperous future on the basis of Syria's territorial integrity and unity.