The Israeli Foreign Minister continues to make statements full of disrespect, lies and slander.

We will not allow such statements to change the real agenda in our region.

The Israeli Government is trying to prolong its life in power by killing innocent Palestinians, and creating unrest and instability in our region.

The Israeli Government must immediately stop the massacre in Gaza and agree to a permanent ceasefire.

Türkiye will continue to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people.