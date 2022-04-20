We condemn Israel's massacre of dozens of innocent civilians at a school where Palestinians were taking shelter in Khan Younis, Gaza.

The mass graves unearthed in Khan Younis and the targeting of four schools there in the last four days are evidence of Israel's goal of total annihilation of the Palestinian people.

These attacks have also shown that the Netanyahu Government aims to sabotage the ceasefire negotiations.

The Israeli authorities will be held accountable before the law for their actions, which defy all values of humanity and international law.