We strongly support the statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the anchoring of the US destroyer USS Arleigh Burke at a Greek Cypriot port.

As we have repeatedly emphasized together with the TRNC, the steps taken in the region by the US which disrupt the balance at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot side damage that country’s long-standing neutral position as regards the Island and pose an obstacle to a just, sustainable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue. We invite the US to reconsider these policies.

We wish to emphasize once again that Türkiye, as a guarantor state in Cyprus, will continue to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances and conditions.