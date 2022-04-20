The detention of Frankfurt Bureau representatives of the Sabah newspaper today (17 May) by the German police without justification is an act of harassment and intimidation against Turkish press. We strongly condemn this heinous act.

We expect the immediate release of the journalists who were targeted by groundless accusations of a FETO affiliate for their reporting on the activities of the FETO terrorist organization in Germany.

We consider the outright detention of these press members by the German authorities without even requesting their statements as a deliberate act right after the successfully held first round of the Presidential Elections and the 28th Term Parliamentary Elections.

This action against the free press reveals the double standard approach of Germany - a country which tries to lecture the whole world on freedom of press and expression.

Necessary demarches regarding the issue have been made in Germany, and our strong reaction is conveyed to the Ambassador of Germany in Ankara who is summoned to our Ministry today.