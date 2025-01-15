We welcome the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel.

We would like to express our gratitude to the mediating countries, particularly Qatar and Egypt, for their efforts.

In the following process, it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the ceasefire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza. The international community must ensure that Israel fulfills its responsibilities on these issues.

Lasting peace and stability in the Middle East can only be achieved through bringing peace to Palestine and ending the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people.

Peace negotiations must commence immediately to establish an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead.