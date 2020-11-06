We find unacceptable and strongly condemn that Israeli security forces have caused the death of seven Palestinian civilians, including a child, in several cities in Palestine, Jenin in particular, and inflicted injuries during their intervention to the Muslims present in the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers this morning.

We are deeply concerned by the recently escalating tension in the region. We would like to underline, once again, the importance of preventing provocations and threats against the status and spirit of Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially in this critical period.

We wish Allah's mercy upon the Palestinian civilians who lost their lives in the incidents, and a speedy recovery to the injured.