The resolution adopted by the European Parliament, which contains baseless and preposterous allegations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces, is null and void.

We fully support the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus regarding the resolution.

This resolution, replete with despicable slanders, constitutes the latest example of the biased and distorted approach adopted by the European Union, and the European Parliament in particular, under the influence of certain circles, with respect to the Cyprus issue.

It is concerning that European Union institutions are increasingly approaching the Cyprus issue in a manner that departs from historical realities and impartiality.