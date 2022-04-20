Türkiye, in accordance with its international obligations, had extended invitation to the Council of Europe (CoE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to observe the Presidential and 28th term Parliamentary elections that were held on 14 May 2023.

In addition, upon their request, international observation delegations from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Organization of the Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURK PA), and the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly (MED PA) were deployed.

Within this framework, a total of 489 international election observers followed the elections held in our country.

All kinds of cooperation have been provided to the observation missions by our authorities so that they can properly carry out their activities.

It is also reflected in the reports of these delegations that the elections were held in accordance with the standards of free democratic elections and with a level of participation that is exemplary in the OSCE and the CoE geography.

International observers have confirmed with various statements that the security of ballot boxes were assured, the elections were held in transparent, free, pluralistic and fair manner and complied with international standards.

After the elections, the International Election Observation Mission (IEOM), composed by the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission (EOM), OSCE PA and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) observers, announced the "Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions" regarding the findings on the election process and held a press conference.

Some political statements and accusations in the report, that exceed the framework of the election process and disregard the principles of independent and impartial observation are regrettable. It should not be forgotten that political analyses and biased comments will only jeopardize the credibility of OSCE election observation missions.