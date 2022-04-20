The baseless allegations recently circulated by Israeli officials in a coordinated manner and with calculated timing are part of a disinformation campaign.

Netanyahu and his partners in crime deliberately distort any criticism directed at them and seek to divert attention through a systematic propaganda effort.

However, these efforts no longer convince the international community, nor can they conceal the Netanyahu government's genocide in Gaza, its policies of occupation and annexation, and its destabilizing actions in the region.

Türkiye's objective is for all countries and peoples in the region to live in peace, stability, and prosperity.

With this understanding, we once again call on Israel to pursue a constructive and peaceful policy.

Türkiye will continue to speak the truth.