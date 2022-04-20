We welcome the announcement that an agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire.

However, we are closely following the statements regarding the violation of the ceasefire.

We call on all parties to fully comply with the ceasefire in the critical period ahead.

At a time when the Middle East needs peace and stability more than ever, steps for a comprehensive and lasting solution must be taken decisively. In this regard, we believe it is of vital importance to keep channels of dialogue and diplomacy open.

Recent developments have once again demonstrated the urgent need to resolve the Palestinian issue, as it remains at the heart of many longstanding problems in the region.

Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region and stands ready to offer constructive contributions in this regard.