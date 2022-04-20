We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in today’s (22 June) heinous attack on a church in Damascus, and to the people of Syria. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

This attack aims to undermine efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and to disrupt social peace and harmony.

We firmly believe that the Syrian administration and people will maintain their unity and solidarity, and will resolutely continue their fight against the terrorist organizations seeking to create chaos in the country.

As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by Syria and provide all the necessary support.