We strongly condemn the attack perpetrated today (2 July) in the Hijaz area of Damascus, the capital of Syria, which claimed lives.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack and a speedy recovery to the injured. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and to the people of Syria.

We remain convinced that the most effective response to attempts aimed at undermining the progress achieved towards establishing durable stability and security in Syria, as well as to efforts seeking to disrupt social cohesion will be given by the Syrian people themselves through the preservation of their unity and solidarity.

Türkiye will continue to stand with Syria throughout this process.