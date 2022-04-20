We greatly welcome the release of Nariman Celal, the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, as part of a prisoner exchange. Celal was detained in Crimea in September 2021 after attending the first Summit of the Crimean Platform, which took place in August of the same year. He was subsequently arrested and sentenced to prison. We express our gratitude to all parties involved in this process.

We expect further steps to be taken for the immediate release of our Crimean Tatar kinsmen who remain imprisoned, including Asan Ahmetov and Aziz Ahmetov.

Türkiye stands ready to extend all manner of support to facilitate and expedite reaching this goal.