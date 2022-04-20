As Türkiye, we have consistently warned about the risk of the conflict, sparked by Israeli aggression, spreading throughout the region and destabilizing the security environment. The US attack carried out today (22 June) on Iran’s nuclear facilities has elevated that risk to its highest level.

Türkiye is deeply concerned about the potential consequences of the US attack on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The current developments could escalate the regional conflict into a global one. We do not want to see this catastrophic scenario materialize.

We call on all relevant parties to act responsibly, to cease the attacks immediately, and to refrain from actions that could lead to further loss of life and destruction.

The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program is through negotiations. We call on the international community to support efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic solution between the parties.

Türkiye stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities and contribute constructively.