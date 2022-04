We are deeply saddened to learn that dozens of people, who were awaiting to be evacuated, have lost their lives and injured as a result of the rocket strikes against the railway station of the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.

This tragic event has once again demonstrated the importance and urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuation of civilians.

We hereby strongly reiterate our call for an end to this devastating war by immediately declaring a ceasefire.