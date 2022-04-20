Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
No: 124, 9 May 2023, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye in the Quadripartite Foreign Ministerial Meeting

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye will pay a visit to the Russian Federation on 9-10 May 2023 to attend the quadripartite meeting to be held in Moscow on 10 May with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Iran and Syria.

At the meeting, it is planned to exchange views on normalization of the relations between Türkiye and Syria and to discuss counter terrorism, political process and humanitarian matters including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings within the margins of the aforementioned meeting.