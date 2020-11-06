We welcome the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on 7 April. We hope that this development will be instrumental in making the existing truce between all sides permanent and start a process that will pave the way to a political solution in the country.

Türkiye, as has always been the case, will also continue in the coming period, its efforts for the well-being of the Yemeni people, for preservation of the territorial integrity and constitutional legitimacy of Yemen and its support for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue.