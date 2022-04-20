We strongly condemn Israel’s recent attacks on Quneitra and Daraa, carried out in violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

These attacks, which disregard the security of person and property of the Syrian people and make the lives of civilians in the region increasingly difficult with each passing day, constitute a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

We reiterate our call for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in bringing an end to these attacks which target the progress Syria has made since December 2024 and the stability of the region.